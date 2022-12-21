BloNo Beats: 12 Christmas songs that’ll rock your socks off

It can be hard getting through the holidays — and to the end of a vastly overplayed Christmas song.

I’ll be the first to admit to Grinch-like tendencies in my past. Popular holiday tracks used to terrorize my ears and prevent me from experiencing the joys of Christmas cheer.

But after the Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums band in Eureka, of which I am a member, decided to add a traditional hymn to our repertoire for November’s Heyworth Christmas parade, my musical heart grew two sizes larger.

Previously, “O Come A Ye Faithful” was far from my favorite Christmas song. Learning to play it on bagpipes added not just a new tune to my music collection, but also a new perspective on appreciating holiday culture, and why we share it with others.

Sometimes, giving an old tradition the slightest twist can make a world of difference.

This lesson was realized two weeks ago during one of my last outdoor practice sessions on the pipes at Miller Park in Bloomington. After running through my competition tunes and slow marches, I heard a vehicle on the other side of the park lake blasting Christmas songs at full volume on its radio.

I responded by piping out the only Christmas tune I know. That radio became silent by the tune’s end.

I don’t know you, random stranger in a Subaru station wagon. But I am grateful that you tuned in to my pipe music.

‘Tis this season to be jolly, but listening to the same songs over and over again can bring some melancholy. Here are 12 non-traditional holiday songs to help your streaming playlists stay fresh as holly.

1. DEVO — “Merry Something To You”

It’s not just short and sweet, it’s inclusive too. DEVO plays out the holidays with a very odd synth-pop aesthetic and cartoonish vocals. Founding keyboardist Mark Mothersbaugh has a few other weird holiday tracks for streaming on YouTube if you want to dig deeper down his Moog synthesizer rabbit hole.

2. The Ramones — “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)”

Off the 1989 album “Brain Dead,” this classic punk rock song by The Ramones delivers a timeless message with the lyrics: “Christmas ain’t the time for breaking each other’s hearts.”

3. Wesley Willis — “Merry Christmas”

Chicago native Wesley Willis was known for closing out his tracks with “Rock on London/Rock on Chicago.” He also rocked on the North Pole. Nested in his 1996 album “Rock N Roll Will Never Die” is another synth-heavy holiday track on this list.

4. Shonen Knife — “All I Want For Christmas”

Anytime Shonen Knife covers a song, they kill it sharply. This Osaka, Japan-based band has several holiday tunes in its track books, but this one diverges greatly from Mariah Carey’s take. “All I Want For Christmas” hooks tightly with cheery, unique lyrics and simple chords.

5. Jacob Miller & Ray I — “Deck The Halls”

Have yourself a “Natty Christmas” with this 1978 reggae cover. As the album cover seems to suggest, if your home is without mistletoe this holiday season, one of Illinois’ state-licensed cannabis dispensaries could supply different greenery to spruce up the hallways.

6. Iggy Pop — “White Christmas”

Another example of re-imagining your holidays with groovier vibes comes from punk “godfather” Iggy Pop. Released in 2014, the former Stooge’s psychedelic cover with dreary vocals proves some music legends never lose their creative spark.

7. James Brown — “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto”

The master of American soul music has an entire album of music dedicated to the holiday. But his most bumping holiday song he sang “with water in my eyes.” Because he knew all the kids really needed some love from Saint Nick.

8. Trans-Siberian Orchestra – “Winters in Wizard.”

It’s so energetic, one YouTube user commented that they got a speeding ticket to this song. While this tracks as the most-played song on this list at 6.3 million YouTube views, this song’s magically high energy fails to subside after a few listens. For those eager for more metal-Christmas music crossovers, the Orchestra is running a 24/7 holiday radio on YouTube.

9. The Vandals — “Oi! To World”

The most vulgar album on this list goes to a Californian punk rock band whose bassist actualized the ending of the 1998 film “SLC Punk!” — he went to law school and squared up. While I can’t recommend Joe Escalante’s legal advice, I can recommend his punk music and its anti-racist themes.

10. The Flaming Lips — “Christmas At The Zoo”

As it turns out, trying to free zoo animals is a terrible idea that makes for a great a Christmas song. This classic from the early days of The Flaming Lips is a favorite from my teenage years. The fuzzy grunge guitar sounds from the 1995 album “Clouds Taste Metallic” is top-tier 1990s alternative rock.

11. Punchline — “Icicles”

Emo-rock can do “Blue Christmas” too. This Pittsburg, Pennsylvania band drops frosty hooks and mighty drum beats in this a heart-stopping power-pop song.

12. Sufjan Stevens — “Did I Make You Cry On Christmas Day? (Well, You Deserved It!)”

Topping off this list is the most emotionally charged contemporary Christmas song by a Detroit multi-instrumentalist folkster turned indie pop star. Sufjan Stevens composes truly eclectic music for the season that’s all spice and no filling.

