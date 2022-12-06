BLM Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-1-5, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 8-9-0-9, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 4-5-21-25-33
Mega Millions jackpot
- $354 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 8-8-3, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-7-4-3, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 9-15-25-26-42
Lotto
- 11-34-36-39-43-44
- Extra Shot: 14
- Jackpot: $5.3 million
Power Ball
- 35-45-47-54-55
- Power Ball: 14
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $100 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.