BLM Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 2-1-5, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Evening

  • 8-9-0-9, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 4-5-21-25-33

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $354 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 8-8-3, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-7-4-3, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 9-15-25-26-42 

Lotto

  • 11-34-36-39-43-44
  • Extra Shot: 14
  • Jackpot: $5.3 million

Power Ball

  • 35-45-47-54-55
  • Power Ball: 14
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $100 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

