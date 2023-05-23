Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
1-2-5, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
1-3-8-7, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
7-18-21-31-39
Mega Millions jackpot
$150 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
5-4-5, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
7-0-3-9, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
9-18-21-32-41
Lotto
3-13-19-28-45-47
Extra Shot: 24
Jackpot: $16.1 million
Power Ball
9-38-48-52-68
Power Ball: 25
Power Play: 4
Jackpot: $190 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.