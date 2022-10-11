 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLM Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-2-6, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Midday

  • 9-7-5-4, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 2-9-13-16-38

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $445 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 4-8-7, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Evening

  • 0-9-8-2, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 8-30-33-34-44

Lotto

  • 1-12-28-44-47-48
  • Extra Shot: 17
  • Jackpot: $4.7 million

Power Ball

  • 3-6-11-17-22
  • Power Ball: 11
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $420 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

