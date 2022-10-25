 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLM Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-1-6, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Midday

  • 7-6-8-0, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 4-9-16-27-33

Megamillions jackpot

  • $45 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-8-9, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 8-8-0-5, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 10-20-24-34-37

Lotto

  • 5-10-11-31-36-39
  • Extra Shot: 2
  • Jackpot: $2.6 million

Power Ball

  • 18-23-35-45-54
  • Power Ball: 16
  • Power Play: 4
  • Jackpot: $700  million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

 

