BLM Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-1-6, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
- 7-6-8-0, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 4-9-16-27-33
Megamillions jackpot
- $45 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-8-9, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 8-8-0-5, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 10-20-24-34-37
Lotto
- 5-10-11-31-36-39
- Extra Shot: 2
- Jackpot: $2.6 million
Power Ball
- 18-23-35-45-54
- Power Ball: 16
- Power Play: 4
- Jackpot: $700 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.