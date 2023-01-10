BLM Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-5-9, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
- 0-1-8-9, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 1-4-16-18-44
Mega Millions jackpot
- $1.1 billion
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-8-6, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
- 0-7-0-4, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-3-7-23-35
Lotto
- 4-21-23-26-35-38
- Extra Shot: 3
- Jackpot: $7.55 million
Power Ball
- 18-43-48-60-69
- Power Ball: 14
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $360 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.