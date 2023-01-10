 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLM Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-5-9, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Midday

  • 0-1-8-9, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 1-4-16-18-44

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $1.1 billion

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-8-6, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Evening

  • 0-7-0-4, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 2-3-7-23-35

Lotto

  • 4-21-23-26-35-38
  • Extra Shot: 3
  • Jackpot: $7.55 million

Power Ball

  • 18-43-48-60-69
  • Power Ball: 14
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $360 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

