BLM Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-5-6, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-7-5-6, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 5-8-9-15-38
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $333 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 3-5-6, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
- 8-8-6-5, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 1-18-22-28-30
Lotto
- 1-15-22-35-36-49
- Extra Shot: 16
- Jackpot: $6.2 million
Power Ball
- 11-13-18-30-37
- Power Ball: 16
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $365 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.