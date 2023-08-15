Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
7-3-3, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
6-5-0-4, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
18-20-22-29-35
Mega Millions jackpot
$36 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
3-4-7, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Evening
2-5-1-2, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
1-7-30-38-43
Lotto
4-9-23-32-40-45
Extra Shot: 23
Jackpot: $21.5 million
Power Ball
32-34-37-39-47
Power Ball: 3
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $236 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.