Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
5-4-6, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
7-9-5-9, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
3-5-28-36-39
Mega Millions jackpot
$640 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
5-5-3, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Evening
9-9-7-8, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
4-7-21-31-43
Lotto
3-7-15-17-24-42
Extra Shot: 13
Jackpot: $19.7 million
Power Ball
5-8-9-17-41
Power Ball: 21
Power Play: 4
Jackpot: $1 billion
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.