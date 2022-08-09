BLM Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 6-5-8, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-5-5-3, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 3-6-14-25-33
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $52 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 3-8-1, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 1-2-7-3, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 1-12-15-37-42
Lotto
- 2-12-25-28-45-50
- Extra Shot: 1
- Jackpot: $8.9 million
Power Ball
- 32-45-51-57-58
- Power Ball: 12
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $35 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.