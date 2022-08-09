 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLM Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 6-5-8, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 1-5-5-3, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 3-6-14-25-33

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $52 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 3-8-1, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Evening

  • 1-2-7-3, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 1-12-15-37-42

Lotto

  • 2-12-25-28-45-50
  • Extra Shot: 1
  • Jackpot: $8.9 million

Power Ball

  • 32-45-51-57-58
  • Power Ball: 12
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $35 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

