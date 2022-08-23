BLM Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-0-0, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 2-3-2-6, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 10-11-24-29-34
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $116 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-1-2, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
- 6-4-6-9, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 15-20-31-37-41
Lotto
- 7-15-16-27-35-39
- Extra Shot: 25
- Jackpot: $9.8 million
Power Ball
- 12-27-34-55-67
- Power Ball: 9
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $100 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.