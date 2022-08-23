 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

BLM Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 2-0-0, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-3-2-6, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 10-11-24-29-34

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $116 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 2-1-2, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Evening

  • 6-4-6-9, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 15-20-31-37-41

Lotto

  • 7-15-16-27-35-39
  • Extra Shot: 25
  • Jackpot: $9.8 million

Power Ball

  • 12-27-34-55-67
  • Power Ball: 9
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $100 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News