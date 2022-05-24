BLM Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-1-2, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-3-7-7, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 1-7-20-30-33
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $143 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-9-4, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 6-4-1-6, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 7-18-25-32-39
Lotto
- 6-8-21-34-36-39
- Extra Shot: 24
- Jackpot: $3.95 million
Power Ball
- 1-33-37-39-42
- Power Ball: 26
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $135 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.