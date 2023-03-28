Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
9-1-8, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
1-6-4-3, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
1-12-20-42-43
Mega Millions jackpot
$322 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
6-0-9, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
7-6-1-6, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
4-9-10-12-43
Lotto
5-18-20-23-45-48
Extra Shot: 2
Jackpot: $12.5 million
Power Ball
19-26-36-43-58
Power Ball: 14
Power Play: 3
Jackpot: $132 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.