Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
1-0-2, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
3-8-8-0, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
10-12-20-29-38
Mega Millions jackpot
$1.1 billion
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
5-4-1, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
7-9-1-7, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
2-16-22-35-37
Lotto
20-22-37-42-46-47
Extra Shot: 8
Jackpot: $20.6 million
Power Ball
2-11-48-58-65
Power Ball: 13
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $95 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.