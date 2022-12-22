BLM Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
6-4-3, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
9-7-8-8, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
3-5-6-15-29
Lotto Jackpot
$6.2 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
$510 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
9-8-6, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
9-3-4-2, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
2-14-26-35-36
Powerball
12-15-24-34-59
Powerball: 14
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $186 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.