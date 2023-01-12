 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLM Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-0-4, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Midday

  • 1-5-4-1, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 6-9-12-31-40

Lotto Jackpot

  • $7.55 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $1.35 billion

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 0-3-1, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Evening

  • 7-8-4-8, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 8-13-16-22-27

Powerball

  • 4-8-46-47-48
  • Powerball: 5
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $404 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

