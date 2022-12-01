 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLM Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 4-7-6, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 6-1-9-5, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 8-27-28-33-35

Lotto Jackpot

  • $4.85 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $333 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 7-0-9, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Evening

  • 7-1-1-0, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 2-10-13-36-37

Powerball

  • 4-19-24-47-66
  • Powerball: 10
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $81 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

