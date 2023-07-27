Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
9-7-0, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
9-1-9-0, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
9-10-16-17-23
Lotto Jackpot
$20.15 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
$910 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
2-2-2, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
3-6-2-5, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
7-19-26-32-45
Powerball
3-16-40-48-60
Powerball: 14
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $60 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.