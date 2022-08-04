 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLM Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-4-9, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

  • 1-6-9-0, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 18-19-23-25-33

Lotto Jackpot

  • $8.45 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $36 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 8-1-8, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-1-2-6, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 13-18-24-35-43

Powerball

  • 9-21-56-57-66
  • Powerball: 11
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $20 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

