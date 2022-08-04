BLM Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-4-9, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-6-9-0, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 18-19-23-25-33
Lotto Jackpot
- $8.45 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $36 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 8-1-8, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-1-2-6, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 13-18-24-35-43
Powerball
- 9-21-56-57-66
- Powerball: 11
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $20 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.