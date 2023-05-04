Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 8-4-4, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 7-2-1-8, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 10-13-28-29-40
Lotto Jackpot
- $14.75 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $68 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-1-4, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-4-7-9, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 7-24-28-30-36
Powerball
- 21-26-30-45-47
- Powerball: 23
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $87 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.