Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-4-9, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 9-7-2-3, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 15-17-19-26-32
Lotto Jackpot
- $8.9 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $20 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-6-0, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 1-3-0-6, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-4-11-13-30
Powerball
- 31-43-58-59-66
- Powerball: 9
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $7-- million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.