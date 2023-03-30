Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-6-6, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-8-2-4, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 16-18-20-21-29
Lotto Jackpot
- $12.5 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $355 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 7-1-6, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-0-9-6, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 6-8-12-14-25
Powerball
- 4-9-24-46-66
- Powerball: 7
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $147 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.