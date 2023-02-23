Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-5-9, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Midday
- 7-8-9-5, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 13-14-27-34-38
Lotto Jackpot
- $10.25 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $126 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-6-3, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 6-8-3-4, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 1-3-8-41-45
Powerball
- 11-19-39-44-65
- Powerball: 7
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $119 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.