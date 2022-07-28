BLM Thursday lottery for 7/29

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 1-7-1, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-3-6-0, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 15-22-27-29-38
Lotto Jackpot
- $8 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $1.1 billion
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-9-8, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-4-4-2, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 4-26-27-29-39
Powerball
- 1-25-44-55-57
- Powerball: 26
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $170 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.