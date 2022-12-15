BLM Thursday loddery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-9-8, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-7-1-6, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 3-24-26-32-44
Lotto Jackpot
- $5.75 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $429 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-5-4, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-8-1-4, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 11-23-40-41-45
Powerball
- 36-51-59-66-68
- Powerball: 25
- Power Play: 10
- Jackpot: $149 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.