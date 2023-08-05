Cocaine delivery — Cocaine charges are pending against a man in McLean County.

John D. Schneider, 59, is charged in two drug cases after prosecutors said he was involved in a drug sale as part of an Illinois State Police investigation.

He is charged in one case with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, with less than 15 grams of cocaine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. In the other case, he is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, involving less than 1 gram of cocaine.

Schneider, who is listed in court documents as homeless, was jailed in lieu of posting $245 in the possession case and $10,035 in the delivery case.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 25.