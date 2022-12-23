BLM public safety 12/24

Shots fired — Police officers are investigating two reports of shots fired this week in Normal.

Sgt. Rob Cherry with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday to a gunfire report in the 700 block of South Golfcrest Road. He said police located evidence at the scene showing shots had been fired.

Then, at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday, Cherry said a caller told dispatchers that several shots had been fired near Orlando Avenue and Northbrook Drive. That's less than two blocks away from Tuesday's gunfire report on South Golfcrest Road.

While they have no evidence indicating the two gunfire reports are related, Cherry said detectives are exploring that possibility.

He also said there were no injuries or damages to property reported in either incident. Cherry added no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

He asked anyone with additional information to call the NPD front desk at 309-454-9535.

Weapons possession, harassment — A Decatur man has been found guilty in McLean County on charges that stemmed from reported harassment, the state's attorney said.

A McLean County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday for Aundera L. Gardner, 35, of Decatur.

He was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and harassment through electronic communication.

According to a statement from McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds, while he awaited trial, Garner asked the victim connected to the harassment charge to lie about what happened, reminding them of the sentence he was facing.

“As a result, the Court granted the State’s motion to use the victim’s recorded statements finding that the defendant had forfeited the right to cross-examine her by encouraging her to not cooperate,” Reynolds wrote.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 29.

Gardner faces a maximum of 48 years in the Department of Corrections, but Reynolds said it is unlikely he would receive the maximum penalty. The sentences for each charge could run concurrent or consecutive, at the discretion of the judge.

Meth possession — A Colfax man was granted a personal recognizance bond Thursday after being charged with methamphetamine possession.

Jason L. Tolan, 42, is charged with possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, and possession of 15-100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony.

Tolan appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who released him on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 13.

Cannabis possession — A 25-year-old Normal man is in custody at the McLean County jail after being charged with possessing cannabis.

Braxton J. Smith appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him on two cannabis possession charges.

Smith faces a Class 2 felony charge of possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, and a Class 3 felony charge of possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis.

Judge Black set his bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered Smith to motion the court for a source of bond hearing, and prove that his bail money is legally obtained.

Smith's arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan 13.

Meth possession — A Normal woman was released Thursday on a personal recognizance bond after she was charged with possession methamphetamine.

Jacqueline N. Chambers, 39, is charged with possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, and possession of 15-100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony.

She appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who released her on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond.

Chambers' arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m., Jan. 13.