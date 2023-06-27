Probation, forgery — A Champaign woman was given second chance probation Tuesday after a guilty plea.

Rashonda R. Brown, 21, was arrested in September 2022 and charged with burglary, forgery, attempted forgery and theft, after prosecutors said she tried to use a fake $100 bill at Hobby Lobby in Normal.

She pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of forgery and the remaining charges were dismissed.

In reading the factual basis for the offense, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Scarborough said Brown had told the store cashier that she received the $100 bill from a bank.

Brown was sentenced to 24 months of second chance probation, which means the charge will be dismissed if she successfully completes the probation term.

Her attorney, John Bussan, declined to comment on the resolution of the case.