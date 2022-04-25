BLM plus billboard Apr 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOP SIDEFor the recordReal estate transfers, building permits and more A2LEFT SIDE (Photo)xxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx A3 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Real Estate Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Georgia Rivian plant blasted by foes at state meeting Opposition to the Georgia Rivian plant has been heavy from residents who say the plant will spoil their rural quality of life. Illinois Facebook users: Your $397 privacy settlement check is coming The wait is nearly over for 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who filed claims in a landmark $650 million biometric privacy settlement. Rivian plant expanding again in Normal Rivian Automotive is expanding its manufacturing plant in west Normal, town officials say. Before 'Idol,' Leah Marlene's fans included Normal West music teacher From the minute Sara Williams met Leah Marlene — now a top 14 contestant on "American Idol" — the Normal West teacher knew she was looking at a musician. Meth charges filed against Downs man A Downs man remains jailed on drug and assault charges. Normal's Leah Marlene competes tonight for 'American Idol' top 9 Normal native Leah Marlene is competing tonight for a spot in the top 9 of "American Idol," having made it to the top 11 on Sunday. 19-year-old man dies from drowning at Bloomington lake, police say A 19-year-old man died Sunday after being pulled from a Bloomington lake, police said Monday. Watch now: Normal's Leah Marlene reaches 'American Idol' top 14 "It’s amazing," she told host Ryan Seacrest. "I don’t even know what to think right now." Former paralegal embezzled $600K from Chicago firm, feds say Becky Louise Sutton placed “fraudulent transfers” of bankruptcy funds from fiduciary bank accounts intended for creditors to accounts she handled — including her own bank account, credit card account, student loan account and mortgage. Flick Fact: Do ‘American Idol’ contestants make big money? Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.