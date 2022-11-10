BLM local briefs for Friday, 11/11

Illinois Secretary of State offices closed for Veterans Day

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Thursday that all offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, and reopen for business on Tuesday, Nov. 15. In Central Illinois, this includes the driver services facilities in Bloomington, Charleston, Clinton, Decatur, Effingham, Gibson City, Lincoln, Mattoon, Peoria, Pekin, Pontiac, Roanoke, Shelbyville, Springfield - Klein and Mason, Taylorville and Tuscola.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, and reopen for business on Monday, Nov. 14. In Central Illinois, this includes the Springfield - Dirksen Parkway and Springfield - Howlett driver services facilities.

White's office also reminded residents that all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates have been extended to Dec. 1. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest driver services facility.

Heyworth Christmas Parade set Sunday

HEYWORTH — The Heyworth Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

The lineup for the parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the south side of Heyworth Elementary School on Cole Street, with the parade stepping off at 2 p.m.

The parade will proceed west on Main Street and will end at Heyworth High School.

The organizer for the event is Roger Zook, who will be dressed at Frosty the Snowman for the parade.

Those interested in taking part in the parade can contact Diane Greene at greenee1972@yahoo.com or go to the "What's Up Heyworth" Facebook page.

Jan Brandt Gallery plans holiday market

NORMAL — The Jan Brandt Gallery will hold a holiday market from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Normandy Village, Building 8, Common Room at 1100 Beech St., Normal.

The art studio and the common room are located in this building and will be used for the event.

The market will feature original art, hand-painted holiday items, and other items such as aprons, tea towels, yoga mats, tote bags and more that have been printed with Jan Brandt artwork.

Normandy Village is the former Children's Village of ISSCS and is a national historic site.

For more information, contact Jan Brandt at janbrandtgallery@gmail.com or 309-287-4700, or visit janbrandtartist.com.