BLM local briefs for 11/30

Driver’s license expiration extension ending Dec. 1

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ driver’s license and ID card expiration extension introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end on Dec. 1.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White initiated the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits in 2020, in addition to expanding online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The Secretary of State’s office mails letters to those customers eligible to renew their license and identification online, but all people can visit ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp to look up their eligibility status. Customers can also call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN.

In a press release, White encouraged eligible residents to conduct their business online at ilsos.gov. Other services offered online include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card and purchasing license plate stickers.

White’s office also reminded residents that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3.

Lane reduction planned in Normal

NORMAL — Lanes will be reduced on Vernon Avenue between Linden Street and Broadway beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday for water line improvements.

Normal town officials said the lane reduction is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday, pending weather conditions.

Drivers should be cautious when traveling along Vernon Avenue.

Connect Transit transfer center temporarily relocates

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit's downtown Bloomington transfer center is temporarily relocating to Roosevelt Avenue and Jefferson Street due to a street closure.

The city of Bloomington is closing Front Street to fix a water main break, according to a news release from Connect Transit.

Visit connect-transit.com or contact 309-828-9833, or dbraun@connect-transit.com for more information.

Pet vaccination clinic planned for low-income residents

BLOOMINGTON — Wish Bone Canine Rescue and Paradise Pet Hotel & Day Spa will host a pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event is to serve low-income residents of McLean County and will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. at Paradise Pet, 405 Olympia Drive, Bloomington. No appointments are necessary, walk-ins only.

If a pet has reactions to vaccines, owners are asked to check with their veterinarian and acquire and administer medication as recommended prior to being vaccinated.

Wish Bone will offer rabies (one year - four months or older), DAPP (one year - six weeks or older), and Kennel cough (intranasal 3-way, eight weeks or older) vaccinations at no charge for dogs; Rabies (one year - four months or older) and Feline Distemper HCP (one year - nine weeks or older) vaccinations at no charge for cats; and microchips for both dogs and cats for a $5 fee.

Rabies registration with McLean County is required. The cost of registration is $14 for spayed/neutered animals and $29 for non-spayed/neutered animals. HCP and DAPP vaccines are provided by Petco Love.

Paradise Pet will offer nail trims, $5 plus Dremel, $2; coat trim for eyes, pads and sani, $2 each; internal and anal glands, $5; laser for pain control, $10. Only cash will be accepted.

Those who plan to attend the clinic are asked to bring their dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier.

Contact wbcr.clinic@gmail.com for more information.