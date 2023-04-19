Water safety event planned Saturday at Bloomington YMCA

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Jack and Jill of America will host the JJ Swims Water Safety Event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA, 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.

Advanced registration is encouraged and can be completed at bnymca.org, by calling 309-827-6233, or in-person at any time leading up to the event.

JJ Swims was created to improve drowning statistics for the Black community.

The first 50 children who register for the free event and are new to YMCA Swim School will receive one month of Swim School for $10. They will also receive member rates on their second and third months of school.

All children in attendance will be entered into a raffle. Ten winners will be selected to receive three months of free swim lessons.

Contact tmizell@bnymca.org for more information.

Connect Transit offering free rides on Earth Day

NORMAL — Connect Transit will offer free rides on all public transportation services in Bloomington-Normal on Saturday in celebration of Earth Day.

Connect Transit is encouraging everyone to "try transit" and take advantage of the events happening on Earth Day to make a positive impact on the environment.

Fare collection will resume on Sunday.

For more information, contact 309-828-9833 or astaton@connecttransit.com, or visit connect-transit.com.

Heartland recognizes two with Outstanding Faculty Awards

NORMAL — Heartland Community College recognized two faculty members with the Outstanding Faculty Award.

Jeremy Scott is the recipient of the Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Award, and Josh Fitzgerald is the recipient of the Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Award.

Each year one full-time and one part-time faculty member are selected from student nominations. The recipients are also submitted to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association for the statewide award.

Scott is an instructor of English and has worked with several groups to receive grants to help innovate Heartland's curriculum. Fitzgerald is an adjunct professor of communications and is working toward his Ed.D in communication education from Illinois State University.

Both awardees will be recognized at Heartland's Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.

City of Bloomington honored with Green Achievement Award

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington was recognized by Midwest Fiber Inc. with a Green Achievement Award.

The award is for recycling over 4,000 tons of materials through the Public Works Department's Solid Waste Program.

Midwest Fiber is a regional company with a single-stream Materials Recovery facility in Normal that is used for recycle processing by both Bloomington and Normal. The firm partners with the city, which has increased its volume of recyclables and diverted recyclables from the household waste stream and landfilling.

The department collects recycling every other week for program customers. The program offers single-stream recycling, which allows residents to place recyclable materials in a single can for collection.

The city accepts steel, aluminum, glass bottles, jars, plastic bottles, tubs, jugs, jars, paper products and more.

Junior Achievement to host dueling pianos fundraiser

NORMAL — Junior Achievement of Central Illinois will host a dueling pianos fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Barrel Room at Destihl Brewery and Beer Hall, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

The event, featuring the Fun Pianos Show, will include singing, dancing, comedy and piano playing, including audience requests. All of the proceeds will support Junior Achievement's educational experiences in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County classrooms.

Teacher of the Year Maria Bucio of Bent Elementary School and Volunteer of the Year Ravi Singhal will be honored during the event.

Tickets are $90, and those who are interested should RSVP by April 20. Sponsorships are also available.

Visit centralillinois.ja.org for more information.

Mobile exhibit to visit downtown Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — A group of German students from the "Buseum Project" will bring their mobile exhibit to the museum square in downtown Bloomington on Tuesday.

The exhibit, titled "Heartland's Future: How can we live together on a changing planet?", is part of an effort to raise awareness on climate change.

The exhibit features a series of presentations and panel discussions, exploring recent research, solutions and practical actions to help combat the effects of climate change.

The exhibit will be hosted from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Jefferson Street side of the McLean County Museum of History, and is free and open to the public.

Guests will have the opportunity to interact with the exhibits, participate in the discussions and learn more about the impacts of climate change.

The event is in partnership with the Ecology Action Center.

Contact mmears@mchistory.org or 309-827-0428 for more information.