Philanthropy program seeking high school applicants

BLOOMINGTON — Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, or YEP, is looking for high school students from McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties to participate in next school year.

YEP is an initiative by the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation that provides opportunities for high school students to build leadership and teamwork skills while engaging in a unique, philanthropic experience. YEP funds local youth-run or youth-oriented programs, and members will be responsible for developing grant guidelines and awarding a total of $10,000 to selected programs.

The 2023-24 school year will be the 11th year for the YEP program. The group will be limited between 20 to 25 students who will be required to commit to at least three hours of regular monthly meetings and committee meetings. Additional time commitments may vary depending on committee work, review of grant applications, service opportunities and other factors.

Applications are due May and can be completed online at bit.ly/3KRB0bZ. The students who are selected will be notified in late May.

For more information, call 309-662-4477.

Mayors, Carle Health declare ‘Healthcare Decisions Day’

BLOOMINGTON — The mayors of Bloomington and Normal have partnered with Carle Health to declare April 16 as Healthcare Decisions Day.

These declarations with Carle Health's Advance Care Planning program encourage the public to consider their care preferences and understand how to document those wishes.

At a Bloomington City Council meeting on April 10, Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe read the proclamation and presented the signed document to Rev. Christine McNeal, senior staff chaplain and coordinator for Faith Community Relations at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Mayor Chris Koos also signed the proclamation last week in Normal.

In an announcement, Carle said Healthcare Decisions Day allows community members to learn about resources that are available to help make those choices.

Greg Koos to be honored with lifetime achievement award

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois State Historical Society will honor a Bloomington historian this month at the 124th Annual Meeting at Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield.

The organization will recognize 29 nominees as part of the "Best of Illinois History" and award them for their achievements and publications on Illinois history.

Greg Koos will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at a luncheon event at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.