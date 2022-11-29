 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTHDAY

Ann McCloud celebrates 106th birthday

Ann McCloud celebrated Thanksgiving Day and her 106th birthday which feel on the same day this year. She was surrounded by her family which included 2 dear Great-Great-Granddaughters.

Ann was born in Eureka on Nov 24, 1916 in her parents' home.

She lived almost her entire life in Eureka. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1936. Her English class helped write the School song.

She attributes her her long life to being strong enough to survive the Spanish Flu when she was only 2 years old, having a strong heart, good blood, walking all her life, and eating nutritious foods.

