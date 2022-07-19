 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTHDAY

Thelma Hofmann to celebrate 90th birthday

Thelma (Knecht) Hofmann of Chariton, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday next week. The family will be celebrating with a card shower mailed to: Thelma Knecht, 1012 Hillcrest Ave., Chariton, Iowa 50049.

Hofmann was born on Aug. 6, 1932, in Woodford County. She married Silas Hofmann, Jr. on Sept. 2, 1951. He passed away Dec. 27, 2014.

Her children include, Steve (Nancy) Hofmann, Lamoni, Iowa, Carl Hofmann, Kellerton, Iowa, Fred (Sheila) Hofmann, Blue Rapids, Kan., Kathleen (Dennis) McIntire, Lamoni, Iowa, Mickie (Ron deceased Aug. 2021) Hofmann, Humeston, Iowa and John (Cindi) Hofmann, Humeston, Iowa.

She has 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Her siblings include, Helen Knecht, Ed (Judie) Knecht, Ernie (Judie) Knecht, Richard Knecht, Ervin (Sandy) Knecht, all of Eureka, and Walt (Kay) Knecht, Roanoke.

Her hobbies and interests include puzzles and birds. She is a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Garden Grove, Iowa.

