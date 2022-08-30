 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTH

090122-wcj-photo-merritt

Adley Rhea Merritt

Brock and Breanna Merritt, of Bloomington, became the parents of a baby girl named Adley Rhea Merritt, who was born June 21, 2022. She weighed eight pounds and nine ounces.

Paternal grandparents are Frank and Jill Merritt of Eureka. Maternal grandparents are Kelli and Mike Mills of Moline, IL and James and Kristy Descourouez of Elburn, IL.

Great-grandparents are Lin Jesperson, Wava Sheppard, Steve and Gerri Schrock, Alfred and Suzi Descourouez, Franklin Merritt and Bill and Diane Johnson.

