Bill Kemp explains Lincoln’s “lost” speech

The picture of Lincoln is from the McLean County Museum of History

EL PASO-On May 29, 1856 Abraham Lincoln gave the keynote address at a convention held in downtown Bloomington to establish a new political party opposed to the expansion of slavery. Learn why this speech came to be known as the “Lost Speech”… and how it’s not really lost.

Bill Kemp from the McLean County Museum will speak about the “lost” speech at the Aug. 11, meeting of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public at the El Paso District Library on 149 W. First Street.

Members and guests are invited to join in a dutch-treat dinner at the at Woody’s Restaurant on Route 24 on the west side of El Paso at 5:30 p.m. They will order off the menu and enjoy getting together as friends. No reservations are required.

The purpose of the WCHGS is to discover, collect and preserve whatever relates to the natural, industrial, civil, military, educational, family and religious history of Woodford County. The Society also maintains a mini-museum and research library to cultivate the historical sense and diffuse knowledge through meetings and publications.

The Woodford County Historical Society meets monthly, March through Nov., on the 2nd Thursday of the month. So that people living in all parts of the county can access the meetings, they are held in different locations throughout the county. Everyone is welcome to join the Society, and meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.

