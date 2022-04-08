Biggs: Chicago Bears add Tavon Young, Ryan Griffin, but GM Ryan Poles still has work to do

The Chicago Bears are still at the point at which they can add a player at almost any position and, at the minimum, get needed depth for the offseason roster.

General manager Ryan Poles still needs to add frontline players at a handful of positions and has an opportunity to find immediate help with two second-round pick and and a third-rounder on Day 2 of the draft in three weeks.

Joining the mix Friday after the first week of the voluntary offseason program are cornerback Tavon Young and tight end Ryan Griffin, a pair of veterans at positions of need. Young projects as a nickel cornerback, which loomed as one of the more pressing needs on the roster. Griffin enters the mix with Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted. Both received one-year contracts.

Young and Griffin bring the roster to 59 players, the lowest number in the league, according to spotrac.com. That leaves Poles with 31 spots to fill. The Bears remain active in the secondary free-agent market, hosting veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens on a visit to Halas Hall on Thursday, per a league source.

To complete the roster, Poles has six draft picks and then will add a combination of veteran free agents and undrafted rookies to reach the 90-man limit, likely by early May. Even if the Bears add 15 undrafted rookies, which would be a high number, that would leave them with close to nine spots for veterans and street free agents, most of whom will sign one-year deals for the minimum or close to it.

Young, 28, is an interesting signing for one year at $1.365 million. The question for with is health. He appeared in all 17 games last season for the Baltimore Ravens but missed 15 games in 2020 with a torn ACL in his left knee after missing the entire 2019 season with a neck injury. Young also missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

He was a crafty slot cornerback in his prime for the Ravens and was credited with one interception, 35 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for a loss last season. Young participated in 51% of the snaps in 2021 but had five games in which he was on the field for fewer than 40% of the plays.

The Ravens released Young on March 9 in a cost- and cap-savings move. They expressed interest in bringing him back on a deal close to the minimum. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said earlier this week that he is “definitely concerned” with his team’s depth in the secondary. Poles probably feels the same way considering the Bears don’t have a clear starter opposite cornerback Jaylon Johnson, need competition at strong safety and will have to add options at nickel if they are interested in upgrading over Duke Shelley, who was below average in the role last season.

Young could become part of the solution at nickel cornerback, but the Bears likely will need more depth and competition because counting on him to remain available weekly would be risky.

The New York Jets released Griffin after signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency. Griffin, 32, who is receiving a one-year, $2.25 million contract, played in 14 games last season, catching 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. He was a core special teams player for the Jets.

The Bears’ interest in Hitchens is natural considering he played for coach Matt Eberflus with the Dallas Cowboys and was with the Kansas City Chiefs, Poles’ former team. The Bears signed Nicholas Morrow to start alongside Roquan Smith, and Hitchens would be a veteran possibility for the strong-side spot with the ability to back up at the other positions.

Poles still has to address the secondary, offensive line and wide receiver, but he’s working through it with the market settled down. What the Bears can offer players who aren’t getting the money they had hoped for on the open market is a chance to compete for playing time, especially at positions that are thin.

