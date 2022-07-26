Big Ten dealing with changing collegiate athletics landscape

INDIANAPOLIS — Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has seen a big change in his conference over the past year.

The last time he spoke to a crowd of reporters he answered responded to questions about the SEC’s recent pickup of Oklahoma and Texas.

This time, he got to flex his muscle a little bit after adding West Coast heavyweights USC and UCLA and entering into a time of more change in collegiate athletics.

The realignment news adds to an ever-changing landscape of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) rules and the tinkering with the transfer portal.

“I want to spend a few moments talking about transformation, strength, power, boldness, and the Big Ten Conference,” Warren said.

Adding USC and UCLA extends the Big Ten across four time zones, according to Warren. He was excited about having a footprint in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, the three biggest media markets in the country. It cemented the Big Ten’s new status as a national brand after it and many other conferences were formed as regional entities.

Warren and some conference coaches seemed rather excited about that development.

“LA, are you kidding me?” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “That’s perfect.”

Some complications do come up with the conference being a national brand that wasn’t expected when it was founded at the Palmer House in Chicago. With the distance between Midwest schools and East Coast universities to Los Angeles, there will be a large increase in travel, especially for non-revenue sports that don’t operate on the same budget as the football or men’s basketball programs.

Warren and the conference needs to figure out a plan that minimizes time on the road and missed class time for athletes, among other challenges with the new additions.

“We have two years now to plan,” Warren said. “We have built a Big Ten kind of readiness committee that we'll activate here to start working with USC and UCLA to get ideas as far as what we can do. … what we'll do is we'll work through these next two years from a scheduling component to make sure that we create the environment that's most healthy and holistic for our student-athletes, which is one of the reasons I've started the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to be able to listen to them to say what's important.”

Another domino to fall for the conference is its new television deal, and the possibility of revenue sharing in the future with athletes. The Big Ten is still negotiating, and while Warren wouldn’t estimate, the conference is expecting a large figure. USC and UCLA will be full members and immediately get full shares of that revenue, something Warren says is in part because of the value of adding the LA market.

Warren also has started meetings with an organized group of athletes to discuss a revenue sharing model, as well as other things that affect athlete welfare. The conference is currently forming a Student-Athlete Advisory and Advocacy Committee to address those issues.

“I want to be a great listener to figure out what is important to them,” Warren said. “It's so easy to talk about money and share money, but what does that really mean? I want to make sure that I listen and learn to be able to have big ears and a small mouth to truly understand what's important to them.”

It’ll be another of the many changes that Warren and the conference at large will be dealing with.

“The Big Ten Conference was born out of a desire to transform and be transformative,” Warren said. “We are currently in a landscape in college athletics that is changing on a daily basis.”