Big 12 Conference all-star volleyball, boys soccer teams

111321-blm-spt-1westbelvidere

Normal West hitter Averie Hernandez, right, spikes the ball past Belvidere North's Ava Irvin (2) during their Class 3A State Volley Tournament semifinal game at Redbird Arena on Friday. Belvidere North won, 25-18, 25-17, as West moved on to the third-place match Saturday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Big 12 Conference all-stars

FIRST TEAM

Katie Barger, Bloomington; Ashlynn Perry, Centennial; *Meg Rossow, Champaign Central; Bri Becker, Champaign Central; Olivia Gustafsson, Champaign Central; *Isabelle McCormick, Normal Community; Katie Kraft, Normal Community; Sophia Feeney, Normal Community; *Averie Hernandez, Normal West; *Sydney Sennett, Normal West; Ellie Rink, Normal West; *Emily Baele, Peoria Notre Dame; Dejah Foster, Richwoods.

(*) — unanimous selection.

INTERCITY SECOND TEAM

Olivia Price, Normal Community; Sydney Chong, Normal Community; Olivia Corson, Normal Community; Sydnie Hernandez, Normal West; Alannah Blanks, Normal West.

INTERCITY HONORABLE MENTION

Kaitlyn Taylor, Bloomington.

Illini-Prairie Conference all-stars

FIRST TEAM

Paige Peterson, Central Catholic; x-Kenna Wollard, IVC; Renni Fultz, Monticello; Addison Oyer, PBL; x-Kennedi Burnett, St. Joseph-Ogden; Caroline Kerr, St. Thomas More; Colleen Hege, St. Thomas More; Emma Bleecher, Tolono Unity.

(*) - unanimous selection.

AREA SECOND TEAM

Izzie Niepagen, Central Catholic; Brooke Fox, Pontiac.

AREA HONORABLE MENTION

Stephanie Hebel, Central Catholic; Mia Brady, Pontiac; Kerigan Fehr, Prairie Central. 

SOCCER

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Big 12 Conference all-stars

FIRST TEAM

Goalkeepers — Owen Senn, Normal West; Chase Mandra, Urbana; Defenders — Jake Davis, Normal West; William Arana, Urbana; Joel McIntyre, Peoria Notre Dame; Nicholas McCully, Richwoods; Keith Gardner, Centennial; Alester Dawson, Peoria Notre Dame; Midfielders — Noah Barkley, Urbana; Bradley Doellman, Normal Community; Ulises Castaneda, Normal Community; Danny Gutzwiller, Peoria Notre Dame; Cooper Carson, Champaign Central; Devin Beaty, Normal West; Zach Boyer, Richwoods; Grant Koplinski, Urbana; Forward — Kyle Johnson, Champaign Central.

INTERCITY SECOND TEAM

Defenders — Chase Dwinal, Normal Community; Zach Bautista, Normal West; Austin Reibling, Normal Community; Ryan Elofson, Normal Community; Midfielders — Drew Ruestman, Normal West; Zane Thomas, Bloomington.

INTERCITY HONORABLE MENTION

Goalkeeper — Cameron Anderson, Bloomington; Defenders — Zach Rumps, Normal West; Midfielders — Carter Bergerson, Normal West; Logan Tierney, Normal Community; Yahir Pacheco-Vargas, Bloomington; Forward — Raphael Mungu, Normal Community.

