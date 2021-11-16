Big 12 Conference all-star volleyball, boys soccer teams

VOLLEYBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
Big 12 Conference all-stars
FIRST TEAM
Katie Barger, Bloomington; Ashlynn Perry, Centennial; *Meg Rossow, Champaign Central; Bri Becker, Champaign Central; Olivia Gustafsson, Champaign Central; *Isabelle McCormick, Normal Community; Katie Kraft, Normal Community; Sophia Feeney, Normal Community; *Averie Hernandez, Normal West; *Sydney Sennett, Normal West; Ellie Rink, Normal West; *Emily Baele, Peoria Notre Dame; Dejah Foster, Richwoods.
(*) — unanimous selection.
INTERCITY SECOND TEAM
Olivia Price, Normal Community; Sydney Chong, Normal Community; Olivia Corson, Normal Community; Sydnie Hernandez, Normal West; Alannah Blanks, Normal West.
INTERCITY HONORABLE MENTION
Kaitlyn Taylor, Bloomington.
Illini-Prairie Conference all-stars
FIRST TEAM
Paige Peterson, Central Catholic; x-Kenna Wollard, IVC; Renni Fultz, Monticello; Addison Oyer, PBL; x-Kennedi Burnett, St. Joseph-Ogden; Caroline Kerr, St. Thomas More; Colleen Hege, St. Thomas More; Emma Bleecher, Tolono Unity.
(*) - unanimous selection.
AREA SECOND TEAM
Izzie Niepagen, Central Catholic; Brooke Fox, Pontiac.
AREA HONORABLE MENTION
Stephanie Hebel, Central Catholic; Mia Brady, Pontiac; Kerigan Fehr, Prairie Central.
SOCCER
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Big 12 Conference all-stars
FIRST TEAM
Goalkeepers — Owen Senn, Normal West; Chase Mandra, Urbana; Defenders — Jake Davis, Normal West; William Arana, Urbana; Joel McIntyre, Peoria Notre Dame; Nicholas McCully, Richwoods; Keith Gardner, Centennial; Alester Dawson, Peoria Notre Dame; Midfielders — Noah Barkley, Urbana; Bradley Doellman, Normal Community; Ulises Castaneda, Normal Community; Danny Gutzwiller, Peoria Notre Dame; Cooper Carson, Champaign Central; Devin Beaty, Normal West; Zach Boyer, Richwoods; Grant Koplinski, Urbana; Forward — Kyle Johnson, Champaign Central.
INTERCITY SECOND TEAM
Defenders — Chase Dwinal, Normal Community; Zach Bautista, Normal West; Austin Reibling, Normal Community; Ryan Elofson, Normal Community; Midfielders — Drew Ruestman, Normal West; Zane Thomas, Bloomington.
INTERCITY HONORABLE MENTION
Goalkeeper — Cameron Anderson, Bloomington; Defenders — Zach Rumps, Normal West; Midfielders — Carter Bergerson, Normal West; Logan Tierney, Normal Community; Yahir Pacheco-Vargas, Bloomington; Forward — Raphael Mungu, Normal Community.