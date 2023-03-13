Hard working. Encouraging. Diligent. These are all qualities that describe senior Ben Jablonki. Ben never turns down a challenge and has worked hard to become the amazing student and athlete he is.

Since his first day at EHS, Ben knew that he wanted to become a mechanical engineer and pursue that career full-time. “I’ve always loved to fix things and solve problems which is what an engineer does. At first I wanted to be an agricultural engineer because I loved helping my grandpa on the farm, but now I think that mechanical engineering is a better fit for me,” Ben said.

In the classroom, Ben strives for greatness and illuminates any room he walks into. His admirable qualities are recognized by his peers and teachers. “Ben is one of those rare people who is successful in all of his endeavors. He is respected and beloved by everyone who knows him. In the classroom, he does not retreat from hard work and he cares about quality in all that he does. It's been a privilege to teach a student like Ben,” Mr. O’Hanlon said.

Ben isn’t only gifted academically but also in athletics. He has played both baseball and football throughout high school. He has improved greatly over the years due in large part to his hard work. This past football season, Ben helped lead the team to an impressive 8-3 record, earning unanimous 1st team all-conference honors.

Sports have taught Ben many lessons like the importance of a good work ethic. “Hard work definitely pays off. I can’t even count the number of hours that I’ve spent working on my craft. Also, it is important to take all of the help that you can get. If someone cares about you, they will go a long way to help you succeed.”

Ben has shown his leadership skills on and off of the field, especially in the classroom. Anatomy teacher Mrs. Monk said, “Jabo is quick with a smile and a little snark makes him great to have in class! He is quick to understand the material presented and always willing to help a classmate in need. I'm gonna miss him next year!”

Ben plans to attend a four-year university for Mechanical Engineering. He has positively affected the community of Eureka and will undoubtedly have a bright future ahead of him.