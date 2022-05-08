The desire to care for others was ingrained in Beka Lavicka from a young age.

She and her siblings grew up watching her mother, a special education teacher, care for students with disabilities.

“It was amazing watching her provide tube feeds, help stabilize a seizure, or calm a behavior all while teaching life skills to help her students grow,” said Lavicka, 35. She knew she wanted to follow that legacy of helping others in need, albeit not as a teacher.

A nurse for nearly 14 years, Lavicka was the first in the heart failure registered nurse role at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. She was able to work with providers, fellow nurses and the interdisciplinary team to create the position to best meet patient needs. Another heart failure RN position was added two years ago.

“I love seeing patients apply the education they received in the hospital and succeeding in managing their heart failure at home,” she said. “It’s awesome to hear ‘I feel so much better’ or that they could attend events and activities that they used to have to avoid because they were too tired or short of breath.”

She is grateful for the members of her “work family,” whom she considers as mentors.

“Often, they are the only ones who truly know what I do in a day, what weighs on my heart, or what I need to hear,” she said. “They are supportive, encouraging, and willing to share their specialized knowledge whenever a need arises.”

For others considering the field, Lavicka advises volunteering or working at a hospital to learn how to interact with patients and their families.

“Listen to and learn from the ‘seasoned’ nurses,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to ask questions. It is OK to not know everything, but know who your resources are so your questions can be answered.”

When Lavicka is not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Shane, and children Caden, 10, Emmie, 7, and Addie, 3.

