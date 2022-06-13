Begin your journey to become a Master Naturalist this fall

BLOOMINGTON– Connecting people with nature to become engaged stewards in their communities is the mission of the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist program. Here’s the chance to take the step, make change in your community, and apply to become part of the fall class of 2022 Illinois Grand Prairie Master Naturalists serving Livingston, McLean, and Woodford Counties.

The Extension Master Naturalist Program provides science-based educational opportunities to teach and train adult volunteers, so they are better equipped to share natural resource information with others in their communities and to assist with environmental conservation and restoration activities.

The Master Naturalist training session for new volunteers will be held this fall, beginning August 15 through November 15 in a hybrid training format featuring all three counties. The class will be taught through in-person and remote learning opportunities, suggested hikes to do on your own time, and “highly encouraged” hikes where we can all get together, on some weekends. There will also be in-person lectures at the McLean County Extension Office; mostly weekday evenings – as well as occasional live Zoom sessions. Participants will have two weeks to complete each Master Naturalist training module to accommodate individual schedules.

The training will prepare volunteer Master Naturalists to participate in local environmental stewardship. They will learn about and may participate in citizen scientist activities. They will be able to share their knowledge, skills, and passion about the natural world with others so they also can become more engaged. Following training volunteer work includes, but is not limited to:

• Assisting in the management of local natural areas

• Completing natural resource related office work with special interest groups or not-for-profit agencies

• Teaching adults or youth about natural areas

• Giving demonstrations and presentations to local groups

• Serving as a liaison between natural resource agencies and the public

• Serving as a resource person to groups in need of natural resource assistance

Extension is recruiting their local class for Livingston, McLean, and Woodford County residents now through June 30 or until the class is full. Space is limited. Course registration is $250 per participant with fees supplying all activities of the program, training course materials, speaker fees, and more. Fee waivers may be made available upon request.

If this sounds like a great opportunity to challenge your learning and skills, contact your local Extension Program Coordinator Kayla Green at kgree6@illinois.edu or by phone at 309-663-8306. If you cannot make this fall class, contact staff to get on our interest list to stay in the loop for future trainings and program opportunities. For curriculum or specific content questions, please contact Local Food Systems and Small Farms Educator Nick Frillman at frillma2@illinois.edu or the same phone number above.

For questions or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact Kayla at the contact information above. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs. For more information, visit us at go.illinois.edu/LMW.

