NORMAL — Extraordinary sounds are shaping up for Make Music Normal.

The free, two-day music festival takes over Uptown Normal this weekend, bumping to many styles of nearly 50 artists. The lineup includes several musicians and bands previously interviewed in this column, and it’s been splendid following them all.

Headlining Friday is the funky, cosmic circus party of Sun Stereo, which boasts Beatlesque vocals and astronomically high-tempo jams. They thoroughly dazzled the Summer Camp Music Festival Campfire Stage in Chillicothe late last month. If you didn’t catch that show, don’t miss out when they blast off at 9 p.m. Friday from the North Street Stage.

Two teaching rock stars of the Twin Cities will be stealing Saturday’s top billing show with their Champaign-crafted college band. Poster Children returns for its first concert here since 2018, and includes two Illinois State University Creative Technologies professors, guitarist Rick Valentin and bassist Rose Marshack. The creators of quirky 1990s indie rock tracks like “If You See Kay” take the North Street Stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Marshack told me this week Poster Children is so excited to play. And, they don’t play in the same town very often, because they want to make every performance very special.

She exclaimed: “Playing Make Music Normal is thrilling because it is such an inclusive, participatory event!”

Marshack added their hometown neighbors and colleagues who know them in their “regular lives” might be surprised to discover their on-stage personas.

Poster Children is also touring through the region to promote the re-release of the band’s first album, “Flower Power” (a double-vinyl recorded by Steve Albini) and Marshack’s book “Play Like a Man,” which hit shelves early this year and was featured January in this column.

Bloomington rap artist V8 Vast Change will also be throwing down smooth bars at 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the Uptown Circle stage. Dominique Stevenson was one of the first artists I interviewed for this column April last year, and his show bookings and new material continues to impress me.

Last month, V8 Vast Change pitched in hard for cypher track “I Wanna Know You,“ where Brutha Rick and Javier Zachi matched him up against six other artists for a music video filmed outside the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts. Stevenson said he sat on Rick’s invite for a while, as he’s cautious about joining in projects with so many performers. However, he said he decided he couldn’t pass it up, and enjoyed shooting the video and holding a friendly competition on who could write the best verses.

Stevenson said every year, he looks forward to Make Music Normal. His first time there was in 2018, he said, after Marcos Mendez (also performing Saturday) tipped him off about the event.

“This festival will always have my support,” he said, “and heart no matter how big I get.”

Urbana-Champaign power-pop group Modern Drugs were rained out of two shows last year at Connie Link Amphitheater following my August column that featured the five-piece group.

But the rock doctors are back in for a 6:45 p.m. Saturday set on the Broadway Stage. Guitarist Ryan Groff told me Wednesday he’s 100% excited for a show with no rain forecast this weekend. He expects the big festival will activate to its full potential.

It will be their first show in town since they joined Junior Varsity at nightshop July last year, so make sure to get a good dose of tracks like “Under Attack” before this dispensary of rock runs out of stock.

One more top-notch rock band, which was featured in this column last month, is also making it to Make Music Normal. Harlem Hayfield is playing the North Street stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. This Decatur hard rock group hits hard with track “Sick Style,” so don’t be a sheep and sleep on their set.

Hard rock, high repute

Drew Cagle has got a Reputation to uphold. And, he makes no apologies in keeping that real.

He termed Drew Cagle & The Reputation as an unapologetically high-energy, national touring hard rock band. Next stop is 3:45 p.m. Saturday on the fest’s Beaufort Street Stage.

The 22-year-old Champaign vocalist with guitar and piano training is on a mission to produce authentically original material. Cagle said in order to make people feel the same way he felt hearing his favorite bands, he has to make music that hasn’t ever been made before.

The frontman said as a lead vocalist, his top inspirations come from Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses, Paul Rodgers of Bad Company, and Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil, a likeness he hears a lot from fans.

Although he mostly shows off his vocal chords on stage, Cagle also at times takes his hand to rhythm guitar. The Reputation released an eight-track debut album Halloween 2021 titled “Haunted.” Playing fourth on that record is “Haunted By Your Love,” layering serene vocal harmonies over solidly-themed acoustic guitar riffs.

Cagle said “Haunted” is a concept album about living with past regrets and the thoughts that accompany them. He added the record is a series of stories told with an underlying theme in each song, which continues the overall message as you progress through each song.

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” is another fresh rock anthem released by The Reputation, as well as “South Side of San Francisco.” When songwriting, Cagle said he’s a fan of alliteration, and as a writer, I’m right there with him.

His most recent local shows were at the Corn Crib Stadium, opening Oct. 15 last year for Lita Ford, and then July 10 for Puddle of Mudd at that same venue.

Cagle said performing at the Puddle of Mudd show was a dream come true, and one of his favorite concerts.

“Normal welcomed us with open arms… we spent the rest of the night at the merch table (with fans),” he said.

Cagle said he’s excited to perform in Normal again, and his band is banked up on a bunch of unreleased music concertgoers could hear Saturday. He aims to release a new single, or maybe a full album in late 2023 or early 2024.

Festival attendees may park for free at the College Avenue Parking deck, or other surface lots in Uptown Normal. More information can be found on the Town of Normal’s website at normalil.gov/1653/Parking