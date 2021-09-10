Beardstown plants its flag on Jacksonville Routt Catholic 26-6

Beardstown raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 26-6 win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

The Tigers closed out the win by holding serve in a 6-6 final period.

The Tigers' determination showed as they carried a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 14-0.

The Tigers moved in front of the Rockets 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

