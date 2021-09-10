Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Maroa-Forsyth past New Berlin 64-7

Maroa-Forsyth took control early and methodically pulled away to beat New Berlin 64-7 on September 10 in Illinois football.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense thundered to a 58-7 lead over New Berlin at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Trojans a 44-7 lead over the Pretzels.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.