Barn III performer reaches semi-finals in Face of Horror competition

BLOOMINGTON - Nate Gaik, 41, Bloomington, who is a member of the resident acting company at the Barn III Dinner Theatre in Goodfield, and has appeared with many Central Illinois theatres, has reached the semi-final heat of the Face of Horror fan contest by faceofhorror.org. Official description of the contest says "one horror enthusiast will win $13,000, a walk-on role in an independent film, a 2-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s Housem, the filming location for Silence of the Lambs, and go head-to-head with horror legend Kane Hodder, who plays Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise, in a photoshoot for Rue Morgue Magazine."

Gaik has made it through six rounds of voting, competing against thousands of entrants to reach the semi-finals. Votes are solicited from friends and supporters online, and additional votes can be purchased on the contestant's behalf by making donations to support the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families of children with cancer, funds cancer research and brings awareness to the fight against childhood cancer.To date, supporters have purchased well over 1,000 votes on his behalf. He has campaigned heavily on social media, creating photos and videos showing him in various roles, costumes and make up.

Gaik's most recent stage appearance was in the murder mystery "A Party to Murder" at the Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center. He has also appeared in many productions with Community Players, Heartland Theatre, Lincoln Community Theatre and New Route. He studied acting at both ISU and Eureka College.

When asked why he wanted to enter the grueling competition, he stated, "All I've ever wanted to be since I was a kid was an actor. I also have an intense love for all things horror. If I managed to win this competition, I think it could really open up a lot of opportunities for me."

Most recently, he appeared in the forthcoming "Hunting for the Hag," a found-footage horror film by Into the Night Motion Pictures that filmed last year in Pontiac and Los Angeles.

Gaik idolizes such horror legends as Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi. Gaik notes prolific actor Doug Jones who appeared in Hocus Pocus, Star Trek Discovery, The Shape of Water etc., as one of his main inspirations. "My goal is to have a career like Doug, who gets to perform so much both in and out of complicated prosthetic makeup."

The competition began on Sept. 6 with the "Child's Play" round, followed by the "Gauntlet," "Conjure," "Nightmare," and "Sacrificial" rounds, most lasting a week.

Gaik maintained his first place spot, with lots of jockeying up and down with other competitors, in the quarter-final "Hellraiser" round which ended Oct. 27.

Voting for the semi-final "Apocalypse" round started at noon on Oct. 28 and goes through 10 p.m. on Nov. 3. He must remain in first place in his competition group to make it to the last "Final Cut" round.