BLOOMINGTON — Alan Bardwell and Ben Kilborn have advanced to the semifinals of the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek.

Kilborn defeated Adam Havens 5 and 4 in a lower bracket quarterfinal match.

Bardwell will be Kilborn's semifinal opponent after topping Blake Foster 7 and 5. Bardwell is the No. 2 seed after shooting a 70 in qualifying.

Top seed Matthew Gumm, who was the qualifying round medalist at 4-under par 68, takes on David Marquardt in a quarterfinal match.

In the other upper bracket quarterfinal, Tyler Weaver will oppose Mike Cushing.

Quarterfinals must be played no later than Friday. Semifinal matches must be contested no later than Saturday.

The 36-hole championship match will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Parker Wisdom, the 2022 Match Play winner, did not enter because he is playing in U.S. Open sectional qualifying.

