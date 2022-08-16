 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 17 correction

Setting it Right - Pantagraph

Local

Memorial Health — The correct full name for the medical provider partner in Tuesday's story on A1 titled "ISU board takes real estate actions" is Memorial Health.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

