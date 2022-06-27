Whether she's walking through the halls or onto the competition field, Ashlyn Heinold has a bright, focused and contagious smile on her face. Throughout Ashlyn’s time at Eureka High School, she has learned that the most important thing someone can do is brighten another person’s day even if they’re not having a good one. Anyone who meets Ashlyn will agree that she has succeeded at doing just that. “She’s really kind and giving. She always says hi, and she always has a smile. I’ll miss her energy,” friend Allie Underwood said.

After joining the color guard team near the end of her freshman year, Ashlyn instantly fell in love with the sport. “It definitely got me involved, especially in the band environment. Being out on the field and with a specific group of people practicing all of the time was a bonding experience,” Ashlyn said.

Relationships with her teammates only became stronger when the group formed a winter guard team during Ashlyn’s junior year. After a successful first season, Ashlyn’s selfless dedication and practice paid off when the team became state champions in Feb. 2022. “I always loved to do it, and I never got tired of it,” Ashlyn said.

As one of Eureka High School’s most passionate four-year-Spanish students, it comes as no surprise that Ashlyn plans to continue her Spanish studies in college. Over time, Ashlyn has grown fond of the different nuances in the language. “I have a love/hate relationship with the different ways you can say things. There are so many nuances and verbs that you don’t have in English,” Ashlyn said.

Mrs. Axelson, Ashlyn’s Spanish teacher of two years, will miss Ashlyn’s dedication to the subject. “She is the perfect combination of a good work ethic and natural ability. She is the only student in all my years of teaching that would come to class on day one of the chapter and already know the vocabulary list,” Mrs. Axelson said.

As her time at EHS comes to an end, Ashlyn looks forward to studying Psychology at Illinois Central College this fall. Inspired by her family and church counselors, Ashlyn plans to go into counseling. “I felt like I was able to be someone that people could talk to and open up to. It’s really interesting to me, and I feel like I could help people,” Ashlyn said. In addition to studying Psychology, Ashlyn hopes to study abroad and serve her church’s mission in Mexico.

Most of all, Ashlyn will miss the everyday normality that high school brings. “The high school environment can be good and bad, but being able to have this structure and seeing everyone and getting to know people is what I’ll miss,” Ashlyn said. Surely, EHS will miss her constant kindness and her friendly demeanor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0